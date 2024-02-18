News
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
2024-02-18 | 05:48
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly opposed any potential unilateral imposition of a Palestinian state by the international community, emphasizing the need for direct negotiations between the involved parties.
Speaking to the government on Sunday, Netanyahu asserted his firm stance against any attempts to dictate terms for a permanent settlement with the Palestinians.
He stressed that any such resolution must be achieved through direct negotiations, devoid of preconditions, between Israel and Palestine.
"Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding the permanent settlement with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions," declared Netanyahu.
The Prime Minister went further to denounce the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, warning of the consequences such a move could entail, particularly in light of recent events.
Netanyahu said: "Such a recognition, following the massacre of October 7, will give a huge reward to terrorism, a reward like no other, and will prevent any future peace settlement."
