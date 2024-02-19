Israel threatens to launch an attack on Rafah by Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19 | 02:10
High views
Israel threatens to launch an attack on Rafah by Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages
2min
Israel threatens to launch an attack on Rafah by Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Sunday that if Hamas does not release all the hostages it holds by the month of Ramadan, the Israeli army will launch a ground attack on Rafah.

Gantz, a member of the war cabinet, said, "The world should know, and the leaders of Hamas should know, that if the hostages are not returned to their homes by the month of Ramadan, fighting will continue everywhere, including the Rafah area."

Addressing a conference of major American Jewish committee in Jerusalem, Gantz added, "We will do this in a coordinated manner by facilitating the evacuation of civilians and through dialogue with American and Egyptian partners to minimize civilian casualties as much as possible."

He continued, "For those who say the price is too high, I say clearly: Hamas fighters have a choice; they can surrender and release the hostages, and in this way, civilians in Gaza can celebrate the holidays of Ramadan."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostages

Hamas

Attack

Ramadan

Norway to help transfer frozen tax funds to Palestinian Authority
The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse
