News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel threatens to launch an attack on Rafah by Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19 | 02:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel threatens to launch an attack on Rafah by Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Sunday that if Hamas does not release all the hostages it holds by the month of Ramadan, the Israeli army will launch a ground attack on Rafah.
Gantz, a member of the war cabinet, said, "The world should know, and the leaders of Hamas should know, that if the hostages are not returned to their homes by the month of Ramadan, fighting will continue everywhere, including the Rafah area."
Addressing a conference of major American Jewish committee in Jerusalem, Gantz added, "We will do this in a coordinated manner by facilitating the evacuation of civilians and through dialogue with American and Egyptian partners to minimize civilian casualties as much as possible."
He continued, "For those who say the price is too high, I say clearly: Hamas fighters have a choice; they can surrender and release the hostages, and in this way, civilians in Gaza can celebrate the holidays of Ramadan."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hostages
Hamas
Attack
Ramadan
Next
Norway to help transfer frozen tax funds to Palestinian Authority
The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16
Hamas: The losses among Israeli hostages are 'significant'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16
Hamas: The losses among Israeli hostages are 'significant'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Hamas' armed wing says three hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Hamas' armed wing says three hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Netanyahu: Israel must continue its attack in Gaza to free more hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Netanyahu: Israel must continue its attack in Gaza to free more hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Hamas: Israeli attack on Rafah continues forced displacement of Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Hamas: Israeli attack on Rafah continues forced displacement of Palestinians
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:16
Norway to help transfer frozen tax funds to Palestinian Authority
World News
04:16
Norway to help transfer frozen tax funds to Palestinian Authority
0
World News
01:59
The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse
World News
01:59
The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:53
Gaza Health Ministry: 28986 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:53
Gaza Health Ministry: 28986 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:34
Yemeni Armed Forces conduct military operation against British ship in Gulf of Aden
World News
02:34
Yemeni Armed Forces conduct military operation against British ship in Gulf of Aden
0
Middle East News
2024-02-04
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
2024-02-04
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Hezbollah politician condemns civilian deaths in southern Lebanon strikes: 'Israel will pay the price for these crimes'
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Hezbollah politician condemns civilian deaths in southern Lebanon strikes: 'Israel will pay the price for these crimes'
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
The Geostrategic Impact of Adviivka's Capture on Russian-Ukrainian Relations and US Aid Delays
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
The Geostrategic Impact of Adviivka's Capture on Russian-Ukrainian Relations and US Aid Delays
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:07
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
12:07
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:36
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it
Lebanon News
05:36
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
7
Lebanon News
06:54
Protecting the South: MP Fadlallah's reflections on resistance against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
06:54
Protecting the South: MP Fadlallah's reflections on resistance against Israeli aggression
8
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More