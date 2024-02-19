Ireland: We hope for European consensus on sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of violence

2024-02-19 | 05:08
Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin said on Monday that he hopes the European Union will reach a consensus regarding imposing sanctions on settlers who commit violence in the West Bank, adding that the world is "shocked" by the level of "inhumanity" in Gaza.

Reuters
