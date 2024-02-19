News
Ireland: We hope for European consensus on sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of violence
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19 | 05:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ireland: We hope for European consensus on sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of violence
Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin said on Monday that he hopes the European Union will reach a consensus regarding imposing sanctions on settlers who commit violence in the West Bank, adding that the world is "shocked" by the level of "inhumanity" in Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Ireland
Michael Martin
European Union
Settlers
Violence
West Bank
Gaza
Foreign Minister
Next
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 29,092 martyrs and 69,028 wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7
Palestinian Foreign Minister declares genocide in Gaza and calls for an end to Israeli occupation
Previous
