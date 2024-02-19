Ministry of Health in Gaza: 29,092 martyrs and 69,028 wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 29,092 martyrs and 69,028 wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 29,092 martyrs and 69,028 wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the toll of casualties from Israeli strikes on the Strip since October 7 has reached staggering numbers, with 29,092 reported martyrs and 69,028 wounded.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Updates

Martyrs

Wounded

LBCI Next
Israel's foreign minister: Brazil's Lula not welcome in Israel
Ireland: We hope for European consensus on sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of violence
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

EU warns Israel against 'catastrophic' Rafah attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:44

Qatar dismisses Israeli appeals, labels them as 'war prolonging tactics'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

US-owned cargo ship reports being hit by 'missile attack' off Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

EU warns Israel against 'catastrophic' Rafah attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:44

Qatar dismisses Israeli appeals, labels them as 'war prolonging tactics'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Israel expects 6-8-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34

Israel's foreign minister: Brazil's Lula not welcome in Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:16

Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:15

Security Implications of Non-Smartphones in the Shadow of Israeli Surveillance

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-16

Shooting at bus stop in Ashdod results in three deaths

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:07

New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:53

Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:22

Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:16

Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:29

Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:07

MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More