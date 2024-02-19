News
Qatar dismisses Israeli appeals, labels them as 'war prolonging tactics'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19 | 06:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar dismisses Israeli appeals, labels them as 'war prolonging tactics'
The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson addressed on Monday the statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister concerning Qatar's role in pressuring Hamas to release hostages.
The spokesperson dismissed these remarks as yet "another attempt by Israel to prolong the war."
The Israeli Prime Minister had urged Qatar to intervene with Hamas to secure the release of hostages held by the militant group.
However, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that these calls were merely a tactic to stall and extend the duration of the ongoing conflict.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar
Israel
Hamas
Hostages
War
Gaza
Foreign Minister
