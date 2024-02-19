Israeli protesters prevent aid trucks from reaching Gaza

Dozens of Israelis continue to protest to prevent the arrival of much-needed aid in the Gaza Strip, which is threatened by the risk of famine after entering its fifth month of war.



On Sunday, more than 100 people gathered at the Nitzana crossing despite Hamas threats to suspend hostage release talks if more aid is not allowed in.



From Jerusalem to the heavily guarded Nitzana crossing, where the Egyptian Sinai Desert meets the Negev Desert, David Rudman (35) drove his vehicle for three hours to prevent food, fuel, and medicine from reaching the Gaza Strip.



He told Agence France-Presse, "You might say it's unacceptable to block food and water, but given the situation, it's acceptable."



The protesters reached the point where aid was inspected before being directed towards Rafah, ignoring the concrete barriers across the road and armed soldiers patrolling the Israeli military zone.



As a result, aid trucks waiting on the Egyptian side of the border could not cross into Israel.



AFP