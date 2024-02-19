Qatar's Energy minister says that ceasefire in Gaza will end Houthi's hostilities in the Red Sea

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19 | 08:41
High views
Qatar&#39;s Energy minister says that ceasefire in Gaza will end Houthi&#39;s hostilities in the Red Sea
Qatar's Energy minister says that ceasefire in Gaza will end Houthi's hostilities in the Red Sea

Qatari Minister of Energy Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi considered that declaring a ceasefire in Gaza would lead to an end to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea region, which affects the scheduling of fuel shipments.
     
He believed that "the problem's basis" in the Red Sea region, where Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels are targeting commercial ships, is "the Israeli invasion of Gaza."
     
In a press conference during the foundation stone laying ceremony for a huge petrochemical plant on the northeastern coast of Qatar, he hoped "a ceasefire will be announced soon to end the attacks and the economic impact (that they result from) on the entire world."

Al-Kaabi said, referring to the diversion of shipping, that "it is going to add cost, it is going to add time, and it is also going to add a constraint on actual deliveries."

Moreover, he indicated that "it may not be felt in the short term, but if it is a long term, then it will hamper the movement of a net; if you take a full year, a net volume that actually is transferred."



AFP
The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
