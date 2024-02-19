Ramadan and Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israel's reaction to mounting tensions in occupied Palestinian territories

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19 | 11:12
High views
Ramadan and Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israel&#39;s reaction to mounting tensions in occupied Palestinian territories
3min
Ramadan and Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israel's reaction to mounting tensions in occupied Palestinian territories

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
Amid mounting tensions, Israel will face a security test in occupied Palestinian territories during Ramadan.

Divisions are deepening between two sides within Israel, as a critical decision, led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who joined the stance of his government's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, advocating for imposing restrictions on Palestinians from Jerusalem and Arab 48 from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ben Gvir support these measures, citing security concerns, security agencies warn of the potential repercussions on the already volatile security situation, fearing it could incite unrest and possibly lead to an uprising.

Netanyahu's decision, backed by Ben Gvir and the police, to restrict access for those under 40 to Al-Aqsa comes under the pretext of the seriousness of the security situation during a period of war.

Netanyahu's supporters justified the decision with claims that Palestinian youth are not interested in prayer but seek to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque for provocations, stirring the security situation.

However, Palestinians of Arab 48 see this move as a declaration of a comprehensive war against their community, particularly those in Jerusalem, viewing it as a precursor to Israeli settlers seizing control of the holy site and eventually demolishing it. They warn of the security implications and the potential for widespread unrest across various fronts.

These decisions come amidst statements by Israeli Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz regarding Rafah, which are no less significant than those concerning Al-Aqsa. Gantz faced protests from families of prisoners outside his home after threatening to invade Rafah if a prisoner deal was not reached by the end of Ramadan.

These threats coincide with intensified Israeli military operations in Gaza following the announcement of extending the current phase of fighting for another eight weeks to achieve military objectives in Rafah, setting the stage for intensified war in the next phase.

It is noteworthy that Netanyahu reversed his decision to withdraw from prisoner exchange negotiations, allowing the heads of Mossad and Shin Bet to participate once again.

The outcome of negotiations will determine whether Israeli threats against Gaza materialize, potentially heralding a period of intense fighting that could leave the lives of Gazans at the mercy of these threats.

