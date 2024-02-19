News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Borrell: The majority of EU countries call for an 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19 | 13:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Borrell: The majority of EU countries call for an 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza
The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, told reporters on Monday that 26 out of 27 EU member states are calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" leading to a "sustainable cessation of hostilities" in Gaza.
Borrell added that these countries agreed to "demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that would lead to a sustainable cessation of hostilities, the unconditional release of hostages, and the provision of humanitarian assistance."
Borrell did not mention the EU member state that did not agree to the statement, but diplomats say that Hungary prevented the issuance of a similar statement a few days ago.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
European Union
Josep Borrell
Ceasefire
Gaza
Next
The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:51
US suggests UN resolution in support of temporary ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:51
US suggests UN resolution in support of temporary ceasefire in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41
Qatar's Energy minister says that ceasefire in Gaza will end Houthi's hostilities in the Red Sea
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41
Qatar's Energy minister says that ceasefire in Gaza will end Houthi's hostilities in the Red Sea
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-18
UN likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-18
UN likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15
Haniyeh: Any agreement must ensure ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli army from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15
Haniyeh: Any agreement must ensure ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli army from Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:41
Brazilian President recalls ambassador in Israel for talks
World News
13:41
Brazilian President recalls ambassador in Israel for talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:51
US suggests UN resolution in support of temporary ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:51
US suggests UN resolution in support of temporary ceasefire in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
0
Middle East News
2023-12-01
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Middle East News
2023-12-01
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
0
Middle East News
2024-01-26
Turkey informs UK of the necessity for immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-26
Turkey informs UK of the necessity for immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
3
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
4
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
5
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
6
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Israel expects 6-8-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Israel expects 6-8-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah
8
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More