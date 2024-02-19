Borrell: The majority of EU countries call for an 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Borrell: The majority of EU countries call for an &#39;immediate humanitarian ceasefire&#39; in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Borrell: The majority of EU countries call for an 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, told reporters on Monday that 26 out of 27 EU member states are calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" leading to a "sustainable cessation of hostilities" in Gaza.

Borrell added that these countries agreed to "demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that would lead to a sustainable cessation of hostilities, the unconditional release of hostages, and the provision of humanitarian assistance."

Borrell did not mention the EU member state that did not agree to the statement, but diplomats say that Hungary prevented the issuance of a similar statement a few days ago.

Reuters

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

European Union

Josep Borrell

Ceasefire

Gaza

LBCI Next
The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:51

US suggests UN resolution in support of temporary ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41

Qatar's Energy minister says that ceasefire in Gaza will end Houthi's hostilities in the Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-18

UN likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15

Haniyeh: Any agreement must ensure ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli army from Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:41

Brazilian President recalls ambassador in Israel for talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:51

US suggests UN resolution in support of temporary ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-26

Turkey informs UK of the necessity for immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08

External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:29

Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:16

Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Israel expects 6-8-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More