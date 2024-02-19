Borrell: The majority of EU countries call for an 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, told reporters on Monday that 26 out of 27 EU member states are calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" leading to a "sustainable cessation of hostilities" in Gaza.



Borrell added that these countries agreed to "demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that would lead to a sustainable cessation of hostilities, the unconditional release of hostages, and the provision of humanitarian assistance."



Borrell did not mention the EU member state that did not agree to the statement, but diplomats say that Hungary prevented the issuance of a similar statement a few days ago.



Reuters



