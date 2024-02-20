News
Haniyeh arrives in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials
2024-02-20
The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said in a statement on Tuesday that its political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in Egypt for discussions with Egyptian officials regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the movement.
Reuters
