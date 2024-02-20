Haniyeh arrives in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20 | 04:56
Haniyeh arrives in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials
Haniyeh arrives in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said in a statement on Tuesday that its political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in Egypt for discussions with Egyptian officials regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the movement.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas

Cairo

Egypt

Gaza

Israel

War

Gaza's death toll rises to 29,195 people since Oct. 7 war started
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15

UNRWA Commissioner-General: Our expenses will exceed our revenues in March

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

South Africa asks ICJ to find Israeli occupation illegal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

