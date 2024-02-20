News
Gaza's death toll rises to 29,195 people since Oct. 7 war started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20 | 05:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza's death toll rises to 29,195 people since Oct. 7 war started
The Ministry of Health affiliated with the Hamas movement announced on Tuesday an increase in the death toll in the Gaza Strip to 29,195 since the start of the war on Oct. 7.
The statement confirmed the recording of "103 martyrs and 142 injuries in the past 24 hours," raising the number of wounded to 69,170 since the start of the war.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Death Toll
War
Hamas
Israel
Attacks
October 7
