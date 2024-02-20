Pretoria: Israeli apartheid against Palestinians worse than in South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa's capital, told the International Court of Justice on Tuesday that Israel practices a form of apartheid in the Palestinian territories "more extreme" than what South Africa faced before 1994.



South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusi Madonsela, said, "As South Africans, we feel, we see, we hear, and we deeply experience the discriminatory policies and practices of the Israeli regime as constituting a more extreme form of apartheid than what was institutionalized against the blacks in our country."







AFP