UN suspends food aid delivery in northern Gaza due to 'violence and chaos'

The World Food Programme announced on Tuesday a new suspension of aid distribution in the northern Gaza Strip, which is experiencing "chaos and violence."



Three weeks ago, the World Food Programme had previously halted the delivery of food aid to northern Gaza, which has been enduring continuous warfare for four months since an Israeli strike hit a truck belonging to the UN-affiliated program.



Shipments resumed on Sunday, but since then, the trucks have been subjected to "looting" or targeted in attacks amid "widespread chaos and violence," as stated in the announcement.



AFP