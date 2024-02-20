News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US vetoes draft UN Security Council resolution on Israel-Hamas war, blocking demand for immediate ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20 | 10:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US vetoes draft UN Security Council resolution on Israel-Hamas war, blocking demand for immediate ceasefire
The United States on Tuesday again vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas war, blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.
Thirteen council members voted in favor of the Algerian-drafted text, while Britain abstained. It was the third such US veto since the start of the current fighting on Oct. 7.
"A vote in favor of this draft resolution is support to the Palestinians right to life. Conversely, voting against it implies an endorsement of the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted upon them," Algeria's UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama told the council before the vote.
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield signaled on Saturday that the US would veto the draft resolution over concerns it could jeopardize talks between the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar that seek to broker a pause in the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"Any action this council takes right now should help, not hinder these sensitive, and ongoing negotiations. And we believe that the resolution on the table right now would, in fact, negatively impact those negotiations," Thomas-Greenfield told the council ahead of the vote.
"Demanding an immediate, unconditional ceasefire without an agreement requiring Hamas to release the hostages will not bring about a durable peace. Instead, it could extend the fighting between Hamas and Israel," she said.
The United States has since proposed a rival draft resolution calling for a temporary ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and opposing a major ground offensive by its ally Israel in Rafah, according to the text seen by Reuters. It said it plans to allow time for negotiations and will not rush to a vote.
Until now, Washington has been averse to the word ceasefire in any UN action on the Israel-Hamas war, but the US text echoes language that President Joe Biden said he used last week in conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The US draft resolution would see the Security Council "underscore its support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable, based on the formula of all hostages being released, and calls for lifting all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale."
The Algerian-drafted resolution vetoed by the US did not link a ceasefire to the release of hostages. It separately demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
United Nations
Security Council
Israel
Hamas
War
Ceasefire
Next
Haniyeh arrives in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-27
Chinese FM to hold Security Council meeting this week on Israel-Hamas war
World News
2023-11-27
Chinese FM to hold Security Council meeting this week on Israel-Hamas war
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14
Questions and skepticism: Israeli army releases video allegedly showing Hamas leader Sinwar
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14
Questions and skepticism: Israeli army releases video allegedly showing Hamas leader Sinwar
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:23
Netanyahu states Israel would 'not pay any price' for release of Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:23
Netanyahu states Israel would 'not pay any price' for release of Gaza hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12
Hamas: US veto a 'green light' for Israel to commit 'further massacres'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12
Hamas: US veto a 'green light' for Israel to commit 'further massacres'
0
Middle East News
12:29
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles
Middle East News
12:29
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Hezbollah mourns loss of two martyrs from Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Hezbollah mourns loss of two martyrs from Southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Press Highlights
02:14
Sources to Al Anbaa: French envoy Le Drian to visit Lebanon ahead of Ramadan
Press Highlights
02:14
Sources to Al Anbaa: French envoy Le Drian to visit Lebanon ahead of Ramadan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
2
Lebanon News
02:39
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
Lebanon News
02:39
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
3
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
4
Lebanon News
15:58
Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased
Lebanon News
15:58
Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased
5
Lebanon News
15:00
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
Lebanon News
15:00
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:40
Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action
News Bulletin Reports
08:40
Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action
7
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More