Hamas: US veto a 'green light' for Israel to commit 'further massacres'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20 | 13:12
High views
Hamas: US veto a 'green light' for Israel to commit 'further massacres'
Hamas: US veto a 'green light' for Israel to commit 'further massacres'

On Tuesday, Hamas condemned Washington's use of the veto against the UN Security Council's call for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, describing it as a "green light" for Israel to commit "further massacres."

The movement stated in a press release, "This veto serves the Israeli occupation's agenda, hinders international efforts to stop the aggression, and exacerbates the suffering of our people."

AFP 
 
