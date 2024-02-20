News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu states Israel would 'not pay any price' for release of Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20 | 13:23
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Netanyahu states Israel would 'not pay any price' for release of Gaza hostages
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday that Israel would not pay any price for the return of hostages still held in Gaza amid ongoing negotiations to secure their release.
Asked about the 134 hostages who remain in Gaza, Smotrich told Kan Radio that their return was "very important" but that they could not be released "at any cost".
He said the way to free them was by ramping up the military pressure on Gaza and defeating Hamas, the armed group that governs the blockaded strip.
His remarks drew rebukes from opposition leader Yair Lapid and minister Benny Gantz and angered some families of hostages who have been trying to up the pressure on the government to strike a deal.
But shortly after the radio interview Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office published a statement echoing Smotrich's position.
"There is a lot of pressure on Israel from home and abroad to stop the war before we achieve all of our goals, including a deal to release the hostages at any cost," Netanyahu said. "We are not willing to pay any price, certainly not the delusional cost that Hamas demands of us, which would mean defeat for the state of Israel."
The remarks came as the United States plans to send its Middle East envoy to the region for continued talks between the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar that seek to broker a ceasefire and the release of hostages.
Israel said 1,200 people were killed and 253 more were abducted into Gaza during the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on its towns. Since then, Israel's air, ground and sea offensive has killed nearly 29,000 Palestinians with thousands more trapped under the rubble, according to Palestinian authorities, and laid much of the blockaded enclave to waste.
The most significant release of hostages has so far happened during the only, week-long negotiated pause in the war in November, when Hamas freed 110 Israelis and foreigners it had captured.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Bezalel Smotrich
Hostages
Gaza
Next
Haniyeh arrives in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Netanyahu: Israel must continue its attack in Gaza to free more hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Netanyahu: Israel must continue its attack in Gaza to free more hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
0
Middle East News
2024-01-25
CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-25
CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:34
Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust
World News
14:34
Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12
Hamas: US veto a 'green light' for Israel to commit 'further massacres'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12
Hamas: US veto a 'green light' for Israel to commit 'further massacres'
0
Middle East News
12:29
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles
Middle East News
12:29
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
0
World News
2023-07-25
Russian military delegation to join Chinese officials in North Korea visit
World News
2023-07-25
Russian military delegation to join Chinese officials in North Korea visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:39
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
Lebanon News
02:39
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
2
Lebanon News
15:58
Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased
Lebanon News
15:58
Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:40
Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action
News Bulletin Reports
08:40
Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
5
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
6
Lebanon News
01:51
Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response
Lebanon News
01:51
Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response
7
Lebanon News
03:09
Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts
Lebanon News
03:09
Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts
8
Press Highlights
00:30
Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill
Press Highlights
00:30
Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More