Israeli parliament supports Netanyahu's opposition to 'unilateral' creation of Palestinian state

2024-02-21 | 08:23
Israeli parliament supports Netanyahu's opposition to 'unilateral' creation of Palestinian state
Israeli parliament supports Netanyahu's opposition to 'unilateral' creation of Palestinian state

Israel's parliament voted on Wednesday to back Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration opposing the 'unilateral' creation of Palestinian state, following growing international calls for the revival of efforts to reach a two state solution to the decades-long conflict.

Netanyahu's Likud party said in a statement that 99 of 120 lawmakers voted to support the declaration passed earlier this week by the cabinet.

The Israeli position also says that any permanent accord with the Palestinians would have to be reached through direct negotiations between the sides, and not by international dictates.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Parliament

Benjamin Netanyahu

Palestinian State

Gaza

China considers US veto 'will increase the situation's danger' in Gaza
Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust
