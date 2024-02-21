Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz reports 'promising early signs' on hostage deal

2024-02-21 | 12:43
Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz reports &#39;promising early signs&#39; on hostage deal
Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz reports 'promising early signs' on hostage deal

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz said on Wednesday there were "promising early signs of progress" on a new deal to release hostages from Gaza amid regional talks to secure a pause in the war.

"There are ongoing attempts to promote a new hostage deal and there are promising early signs of possible progress," Gantz said in a televised press briefing. "We will not stop looking for a way and we will not miss any opportunity to bring our girls and boys home."

But he added that if no new deal were struck, the Israeli military would keep fighting in Gaza even into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins next month.

"If a new hostage deal is not achieved, we will continue operating also during Ramadan," he said.

Reuters
 
