Turkey calls for Gaza ceasefire, two-state solution at G20 meeting

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22 | 03:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey calls for Gaza ceasefire, two-state solution at G20 meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Turkey calls for Gaza ceasefire, two-state solution at G20 meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on the international community to take a more active role towards an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution to the conflict during talks at the G20 meeting in Brazil, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Thursday. 
 
Turkey, which has harshly criticized Israel for its attacks on Gaza and backed measures to have it tried for genocide at the World Court, has repeatedly called for a ceasefire.

Unlike its Western allies and some Gulf nations, NATO member Turkey does not view Hamas, the Palestinian militant group which runs Gaza and on October 7 carried out an attack inside Israel that prompted the Israeli campaign, as a terrorist organization.

Fidan told a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday that the "savagery" in Gaza must be stopped, and discussed steps to achieve an urgent ceasefire and get more aid into the enclave during talks with counterparts from the United States, Germany, and Egypt, the source said.

"Steps that can be taken to achieve a full ceasefire as soon as possible were discussed," during talks between Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the source said, adding Fidan also discussed "concrete steps" to stop the fighting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

"The fact that a decision on a ceasefire did not come out of the UN Security Council once again, has shown that reform is a must," Fidan told a session at the G20 meeting, according to one of his aides, referring to a third US veto on a ceasefire call at the 15-member body.

Ankara says the UN Security Council must be reformed to be more inclusive and representative of the world.

"The stance shown by Brazilian President Lula (Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva) is admirable," the aide cited Fidan as saying, in reference to comments by Lula in which he likened the war in Gaza to the Nazi genocide during World War Two and which caused a diplomatic spat.




Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Gaza

Ceasefire

Two-State

Solution

G20

Meeting

LBCI Next
UKMTO: Incident reported southeast of Yemen's Aden
Palestinian gunmen kill person on West Bank highway
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:27

Brazil at G20 meeting: UN Security Council 'paralysis' regarding Gaza and Ukraine is 'unacceptable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19

US suggests UN resolution in support of temporary ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-26

Turkey informs UK of the necessity for immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:36

Missile attack causes fire on vessel off Yemen coast

LBCI
Middle East News
03:43

Gaza under attack: 97 martyrs and 132 injured in 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
03:32

UKMTO: Incident reported southeast of Yemen's Aden

LBCI
Middle East News
02:51

Palestinian gunmen kill person on West Bank highway

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-24

Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

Australia's Optus hit by nationwide outage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Young girl martyred in airstrike targeting Majdal Zoun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More