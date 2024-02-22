News
Israeli cabinet approves sending negotiators for talks on Gaza truce in Paris
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22 | 14:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli cabinet approves sending negotiators for talks on Gaza truce in Paris
According to the Israeli Army Radio, the Israeli cabinet has given its approval to dispatch negotiators for upcoming talks in Paris aimed at discussing a potential truce in the Gaza Strip.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Truce
War
Next
Palestinian gunmen kill person on West Bank highway
US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions
Previous
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
