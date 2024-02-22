Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22 | 15:31
High views
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera

Al-Jazeera reported on Thursday that rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli locations in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
