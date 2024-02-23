Israeli army says it killed West Bank militant in airstrike

The Israeli army said on Friday it had targeted a militant from the Islamic Jihad group in an airstrike in the occupied West Bank who was on his way to carry out an attack.



The Palestinian news agency WAFA said a 17-year-old was also killed in the strike late on Thursday in the city of Jenin, with more than a dozen others injured.



The Israeli military said the strike targeted Yasser Hanoun, who had carried out several shooting attacks over the past few weeks.



Violence in the West Bank, among the territories that the Palestinians want for an independent state, was on the rise before the Gaza war and has increased since, with frequent Israeli arrest raids and often deadly clashes.



Reuters