Gaza Health Ministry: 29,514 Palestinians killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23 | 04:32
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,514 Palestinians killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,514 Palestinians killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Friday that 29,514 Palestinians were killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes since October 7th.
 
 
