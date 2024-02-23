Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23 | 05:43
High views
3min
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war

Israel's military exports to India, its largest defense buyer, have not been affected by the war in Gaza, an Indian source and an Israeli source aware of the details said.

India has imported military hardware worth $2.9 billion from Israel over the last decade, including radars, surveillance and combat drones, and missiles.

Israel launched its months-long military campaign after militants from Hamas-ruled Gaza killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Since then, more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

But Israel's war needs have not conflicted with its defense supplies to India, the Israeli source and the senior Indian military official said.

Israel's operations have created a growing need for ammunition, but not radars of the type it is exporting to India, the Israeli source said.

"We made sure our (military) exports to India are not impacted," he said.
The Indian official said Israel had ensured a steady supply of weapons bought by New Delhi, which also include drone components.

Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

India's foreign ministry and the Israeli embassy in New Delhi did not respond to requests for comment.

With a strong presence at the Singapore Airshow, Israeli arms manufacturers are back at international events after an absence following the start of the war in Gaza.

India is the world's largest arms importer, buying $37 billion worth between 2012 and 2022, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Israel is the fourth largest supplier of military hardware to India, which has bought weapons worth $21.8 billion from Russia, $5.2 billion from France and $4.5 billion from America in the last decade.

India has been trying to reduce its dependence on Russian weapons by diversifying purchases to countries such as France and Israel, and boosting its nascent domestic arms manufacturing industry.

Israel's Elbit Systems partners with Indian conglomerate Adani group to manufacture some of its Hermes900 drones at a facility in southern India, which are exported back to Israel for its use.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

India

Military

Exports

Gaza

War

