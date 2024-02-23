News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas says it is awaiting new truce proposal from mediators' talks with Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23 | 07:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hamas says it is awaiting new truce proposal from mediators' talks with Israel
Hamas wrapped up ceasefire talks in Cairo and is now waiting to see what mediators bring back from weekend talks with Israel, an official from the militant group said on Friday, in what appears to be the most serious push for weeks to halt the fighting.
Mediators have ramped up efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza in the hope of heading off an Israeli assault on the Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million displaced people are sheltering at the southern edge of the enclave.
Israel says it will attack the city if no truce agreement is reached soon. Washington has called on its close ally not to do so, warning of vast civilian casualties if an assault on the city goes ahead.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met Egyptian mediators in Cairo to discuss a truce this past week on his first visit since December. Israel is now expected to participate in talks this weekend in Paris with US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators.
Two Egyptian security sources confirmed that Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel would head to on Friday Paris for the talks with the Israelis after wrapping up talks with Hamas chief Haniyeh on Thursday. Israel has not publicly commented on the Paris talks.
The Hamas official, who asked not to be identified, said the militant group did not offer any new proposal at the talks with the Egyptians but was waiting to see what the mediators brought back from their upcoming talks with the Israelis.
"We discussed our proposal with them (the Egyptians), and we are going to wait until they return from Paris," the Hamas official said.
The last time similar talks were held in Paris, at the start of February, they produced an outline for the first extended ceasefire of the war, approved by Israel and the United States. Hamas responded with a counterproposal, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then rejected as "delusional."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Truce
Proposal
Mediators
Talks
Israel
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce
0
Middle East News
2023-11-27
Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension
Middle East News
2023-11-27
Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:14
Israeli cabinet approves sending negotiators for talks on Gaza truce in Paris
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:14
Israeli cabinet approves sending negotiators for talks on Gaza truce in Paris
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-18
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Press Highlights
2024-02-18
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Netanyahu presents first official post-Gaza war plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Netanyahu presents first official post-Gaza war plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:32
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,514 Palestinians killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:32
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,514 Palestinians killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israeli army says it killed West Bank militant in airstrike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israeli army says it killed West Bank militant in airstrike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:52
US Military engages Houthi Forces in Red Sea, British tanker struck by missile
Middle East News
11:52
US Military engages Houthi Forces in Red Sea, British tanker struck by missile
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
2
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
3
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:56
Hezbollah mourns martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh "Jaafar" from Aadchit
Lebanon News
12:56
Hezbollah mourns martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh "Jaafar" from Aadchit
7
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More