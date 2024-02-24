News
Randa Taki al-Din: no progress in Gaza truce talks with French concerns over Lebanon's fate
2024-02-24 | 04:45
Randa Taki al-Din: no progress in Gaza truce talks with French concerns over Lebanon's fate
Journalist Randa Taki al-Din expressed that there are no new developments regarding truce negotiations in the Gaza Strip.
Regarding the French paper presented to Lebanon regarding the south, Taki al-Din clarified that Lebanon's fate would be catastrophic if Israel escalated, noting that France is concerned about Lebanon's fate and emphasizing the necessity of implementing Resolution 1701 by both the Lebanese and Israeli sides.
On the other hand, she revealed that the French were insistent on holding a high-level support conference for the Lebanese army but later on, as they needed more time for it given the current circumstances.
Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza death toll climbs to 29,606 since the start of the war
