Gaza Health Ministry daily report: 29,692 martyrs since October 7th

2024-02-25 | 04:59
Gaza Health Ministry daily report: 29,692 martyrs since October 7th
Gaza Health Ministry daily report: 29,692 martyrs since October 7th

The Gaza Ministry of Health revealed in its daily report that the number of casualties and wounded on the 142nd day of the Gaza conflict has reached 29,692 martyrs and 69,879 injuries since October 7th.

It added: "The Israeli occupation committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 86 martyrs and 131 injuries in the past 24 hours."
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Ministry Of Health

Casualties

Wounded

October 7th

Israel

Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
Israeli delegation set to visit Qatar for captive-exchange talks, reports Al Jazeera, citing the Israeli Channel 12
