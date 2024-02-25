Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25 | 06:12
High views
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

The Israeli war cabinet has given the green light to send a delegation to Qatar soon to continue the discussions that took place in recent days in Paris to reach a new truce agreement in Gaza, including the release of hostages.

Israel insists on the release of all hostages held in the October 7 attacks, starting with all women.
 
