News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25 | 06:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
The Israeli war cabinet has given the green light to send a delegation to Qatar soon to continue the discussions that took place in recent days in Paris to reach a new truce agreement in Gaza, including the release of hostages.
Israel insists on the release of all hostages held in the October 7 attacks, starting with all women.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
War
Cabinet
Delegation
Qatar
Gaza
Truce
Hostages
Next
Iran: US-British strikes on Yemen 'escalate tensions'
Gaza Health Ministry daily report: 29,692 martyrs since October 7th
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22
Israeli cabinet approves sending negotiators for talks on Gaza truce in Paris
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22
Israeli cabinet approves sending negotiators for talks on Gaza truce in Paris
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:37
Iran: US-British strikes on Yemen 'escalate tensions'
Middle East News
07:37
Iran: US-British strikes on Yemen 'escalate tensions'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Gaza Health Ministry daily report: 29,692 martyrs since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Gaza Health Ministry daily report: 29,692 martyrs since October 7th
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:37
Israeli delegation set to visit Qatar for captive-exchange talks, reports Al Jazeera, citing the Israeli Channel 12
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:37
Israeli delegation set to visit Qatar for captive-exchange talks, reports Al Jazeera, citing the Israeli Channel 12
0
Press Highlights
00:35
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
Press Highlights
00:35
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-21
Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-21
Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
First group of dual-citizen Palestinians to exit Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday
Middle East News
2023-11-01
First group of dual-citizen Palestinians to exit Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday
0
Sports News
04:25
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest
Sports News
04:25
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit
Lebanon News
10:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit
2
Middle East News
03:05
Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR
Middle East News
03:05
Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR
3
Lebanon News
07:52
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
Lebanon News
07:52
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
4
Press Highlights
00:35
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
Press Highlights
00:35
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
5
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine
6
Sports News
04:25
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest
Sports News
04:25
Akram Halabi to LBCI: The match between the Lebanese national team and Bahrain will be one of the toughest
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More