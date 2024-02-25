News
Netanyahu to CBS News: We're all working on a hostage deal, but we don't guarantee its success
2024-02-25 | 09:26
Netanyahu to CBS News: We're all working on a hostage deal, but we don't guarantee its success
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed cautious optimism about ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages, stating to CBS News that while everyone is engaged in the process, there are no assurances of success.
Netanyahu added that they will be mere weeks away from complete victory once the Rafah operation starts.
