Jordan's King Abdullah II warned of the continuation of war in the Gaza Strip during the upcoming Ramadan, which falls in March, during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman.



A statement from the Royal Court said that King Abdullah cautioned during his meeting with Abbas at the Al Husseiniya Palace "against the continuation of the war in Gaza during the blessed month of Ramadan, which will increase the danger of the conflict expanding."



He also warned of "Israeli escalation in the West Bank and the actions of extremist settlers against Palestinians, as well as violations of Islamic and Christian sanctities in Jerusalem."



The King emphasized "the necessity of exerting maximum efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to protect innocent civilians."



He also added that "Jordan's rejection of any attempts to separate the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which constitute an extension of the unified Palestinian state."







AFP