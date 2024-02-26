The Israeli army presents a plan to ''evacuate'' civilians from combat areas in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26 | 02:01
High views
The Israeli army presents a plan to ''evacuate'' civilians from combat areas in Gaza
0min
The Israeli army presents a plan to ''evacuate'' civilians from combat areas in Gaza

The Israeli army has presented a plan to "evacuate" civilian populations from "combat zones" in the Gaza Strip, as announced by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

This announcement comes ahead of an anticipated Israeli attack in the city of Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, which Netanyahu described as the "last stronghold" of Hamas.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli Army

Evacuation

Palestinians

Gaza Strip

Hamas

