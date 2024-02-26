Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26 | 04:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict

According to the Hamas Health Ministry, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 29,782 since the beginning of the conflict.

AFP
 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas Health Ministry

Death Toll

Gaza

Palestinians

War

LBCI Next
Turkey tells ICJ occupation is root cause of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
UN chief: Security Council 'perhaps fatally' undermined by Gaza, Ukraine deadlock
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:14

Greece joins EU naval mission in Red Sea against Houthi threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:58

Qatar's first fully official visit in 15 Years: discussing Gaza crisis with French President Macron

LBCI
World News
07:55

Paris renews 'continuous support' for Moroccan proposal on Western Sahara conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:58

Qatar's first fully official visit in 15 Years: discussing Gaza crisis with French President Macron

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:14

Turkey tells ICJ occupation is root cause of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-10

Al-Baysari urges emergency meeting amidst escalating tensions in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Sports News
2024-02-23

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanese MPs take legal action: Appeal filed against 2024 budget law

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:13

Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More