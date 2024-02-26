Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict

2024-02-26 | 04:16
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict

According to the Hamas Health Ministry, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 29,782 since the beginning of the conflict.

AFP
 
 
Download now the LBCI mobile app
