News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey tells ICJ occupation is root cause of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26 | 05:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey tells ICJ occupation is root cause of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz told judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday that Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is the root cause of conflict in the region.
On the final day of public hearings in a case examining the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories, Yildiz also addressed the October 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel, which killed 1,200 people, and Israel's military response that has since killed over 29,000 Palestinians.
"The unfolding situation after October 7 proves once again that, without addressing the root cause of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, there can be no peace in the region," he said on the sixth day of hearings.
"The real obstacle to peace is obvious. The deepening occupation by Israel of the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and failure to implement the two-state vision," he added.
The UN's top court, also known as the World Court, is hearing arguments from more than 50 states following a request by the UN General Assembly in 2022 to issue a non-binding opinion on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation.
The hearings are part of a Palestinian push to get international legal institutions to examine Israel's conduct in the occupied territories.
Israel, which is not taking part in the hearings, said in written comments that the court's involvement could be harmful to achieving a negotiated settlement.
Last week, Palestinian representatives asked the judges to declare Israel's occupation of their territory illegal and said its opinion could help reach a two-state solution.
The judges are expected to take roughly six months to issue an opinion on the request.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Turkey
ICJ
Occupation
Israeli
Palestinian
Conflict
Next
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-19
The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse
World News
2024-02-19
The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22
China asks ICJ to speak out on 'unlawful' Israeli occupation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22
China asks ICJ to speak out on 'unlawful' Israeli occupation
0
World News
2024-02-21
US and Russia to address the issue of Israeli occupation at the ICJ
World News
2024-02-21
US and Russia to address the issue of Israeli occupation at the ICJ
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
South Africa asks ICJ to find Israeli occupation illegal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
South Africa asks ICJ to find Israeli occupation illegal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:11
Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:11
Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon
0
World News
07:58
Qatar's first fully official visit in 15 Years: discussing Gaza crisis with French President Macron
World News
07:58
Qatar's first fully official visit in 15 Years: discussing Gaza crisis with French President Macron
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-10
Al-Baysari urges emergency meeting amidst escalating tensions in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
2023-09-10
Al-Baysari urges emergency meeting amidst escalating tensions in Ain al-Hilweh camp
0
Sports News
2024-02-23
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2024-02-23
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanese MPs take legal action: Appeal filed against 2024 budget law
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanese MPs take legal action: Appeal filed against 2024 budget law
0
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
2
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
3
Lebanon News
05:35
Israeli airstrike targets a hangar and a two-story building in Baalbek
Lebanon News
05:35
Israeli airstrike targets a hangar and a two-story building in Baalbek
4
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
03:28
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Press Highlights
03:28
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
6
Lebanon News
03:42
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:42
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
01:04
Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations
Press Highlights
01:04
Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More