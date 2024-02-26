Jordan's King warns of risks of Israel's planned military operation in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26 | 10:23
High views
Jordan's King warns of risks of Israel's planned military operation in Rafah
Jordan's King warns of risks of Israel's planned military operation in Rafah

The Royal Hashemite Court stated that King Abdullah II of Jordan cautioned on Monday of the dangers of a military operation planned by Israel in Rafah. 

He reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire to assist in protecting civilians in the Gaza Strip and delivering much-needed aid.

King Abdullah also added that the only way to end the decades-long conflict is by "finding a political horizon" for the Palestinians that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state on the lands occupied by Israel since the 1967 war, including East Jerusalem.

Reuters
 
The Israeli army presents a plan to ''evacuate'' civilians from combat areas in Gaza
Inside Israel: Ongoing talks about truce and hostage deal amid growing protests
