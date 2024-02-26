The Royal Hashemite Court stated that King Abdullah II of Jordan cautioned on Monday of the dangers of a military operation planned by Israel in Rafah.



He reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire to assist in protecting civilians in the Gaza Strip and delivering much-needed aid.



King Abdullah also added that the only way to end the decades-long conflict is by "finding a political horizon" for the Palestinians that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state on the lands occupied by Israel since the 1967 war, including East Jerusalem.



Reuters