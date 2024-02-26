News
Jordan's King warns of risks of Israel's planned military operation in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26 | 10:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan's King warns of risks of Israel's planned military operation in Rafah
The Royal Hashemite Court stated that King Abdullah II of Jordan cautioned on Monday of the dangers of a military operation planned by Israel in Rafah.
He reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire to assist in protecting civilians in the Gaza Strip and delivering much-needed aid.
King Abdullah also added that the only way to end the decades-long conflict is by "finding a political horizon" for the Palestinians that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state on the lands occupied by Israel since the 1967 war, including East Jerusalem.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Jordan
Royal Hashemite Court
King Abdullah II
Israel
Military
Operation
Rafah
