News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden says Israel agreed not to engage in 'activities' in Gaza during Ramadan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-27 | 00:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden says Israel agreed not to engage in 'activities' in Gaza during Ramadan
US President Joe Biden said Israel has agreed not to engage in military activities in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan, warning that Israel risks losing support from the rest of the world as Palestinian casualties continue to mount.
Biden said in statements to NBC that Israel committed to allowing Palestinians to evacuate from Rafah in southern Gaza before intensifying its campaign there to destroy Hamas.
He added that there is an agreement in principle to cease fire between the two sides during the release of hostages.
"Ramadan is approaching, and there was an agreement among Israelis not to engage in any activities during the month of Ramadan so that we can give ourselves time to release all the hostages."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Joe Biden
Israel
Gaza
Ramadan
Military
Activities
Hostages
Next
Reuters source: Hamas is considering Paris proposal for 40-day truce
Israel files report with World Court on Gaza measures, says Israeli official
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-17
Israel vows to continue ‘military pressure’ in Gaza despite calls for an agreement on hostages
Middle East News
2023-12-17
Israel vows to continue ‘military pressure’ in Gaza despite calls for an agreement on hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
Netanyahu states Israel would 'not pay any price' for release of Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
Netanyahu states Israel would 'not pay any price' for release of Gaza hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
Israel threatens to launch an attack on Rafah by Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
Israel threatens to launch an attack on Rafah by Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Qatar refuses to comment on Biden's statements regarding cessation of fighting in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Qatar refuses to comment on Biden's statements regarding cessation of fighting in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:14
Details of the 40-day Gaza truce draft proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:14
Details of the 40-day Gaza truce draft proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:02
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,878 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:02
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,878 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:50
Reuters source: Hamas is considering Paris proposal for 40-day truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:50
Reuters source: Hamas is considering Paris proposal for 40-day truce
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
0
Sports News
2024-02-23
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2024-02-23
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
4
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
6
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
8
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More