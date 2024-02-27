Biden says Israel agreed not to engage in 'activities' in Gaza during Ramadan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-27 | 00:58
High views
Biden says Israel agreed not to engage in &#39;activities&#39; in Gaza during Ramadan
0min
Biden says Israel agreed not to engage in 'activities' in Gaza during Ramadan

US President Joe Biden said Israel has agreed not to engage in military activities in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan, warning that Israel risks losing support from the rest of the world as Palestinian casualties continue to mount.

Biden said in statements to NBC that Israel committed to allowing Palestinians to evacuate from Rafah in southern Gaza before intensifying its campaign there to destroy Hamas.

He added that there is an agreement in principle to cease fire between the two sides during the release of hostages.

"Ramadan is approaching, and there was an agreement among Israelis not to engage in any activities during the month of Ramadan so that we can give ourselves time to release all the hostages."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

LBCI Next
Reuters source: Hamas is considering Paris proposal for 40-day truce
Israel files report with World Court on Gaza measures, says Israeli official
LBCI Previous

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
