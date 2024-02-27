News
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,878 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-27 | 04:02
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,878 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7
The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Tuesday that 29,878 Palestinians have been killed and 70,215 others injured in the Israeli campaign on the sector since Oct 7.
It added that 96 Palestinians were killed and 172 injured during the past twenty-four hours.
Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
Israel
Hamas
October 7
Attacks
War
Palestinians
Next
Details of the 40-day Gaza truce draft proposal
Reuters source: Hamas is considering Paris proposal for 40-day truce
Previous
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Qatar refuses to comment on Biden's statements regarding cessation of fighting in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Qatar refuses to comment on Biden's statements regarding cessation of fighting in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:14
Details of the 40-day Gaza truce draft proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:14
Details of the 40-day Gaza truce draft proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:50
Reuters source: Hamas is considering Paris proposal for 40-day truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:50
Reuters source: Hamas is considering Paris proposal for 40-day truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:58
Biden says Israel agreed not to engage in 'activities' in Gaza during Ramadan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:58
Biden says Israel agreed not to engage in 'activities' in Gaza during Ramadan
