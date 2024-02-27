Gaza Health Ministry: 29,878 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-27 | 04:02
High views
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,878 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,878 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Tuesday that 29,878 Palestinians have been killed and 70,215 others injured in the Israeli campaign on the sector since Oct 7.

It added that 96 Palestinians were killed and 172 injured during the past twenty-four hours.

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Israel

Hamas

October 7

Attacks

War

Palestinians

