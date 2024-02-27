A spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Qatar could not comment on US President Joe Biden's remarks regarding the possibility of an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) next week to cease fire.



Majed Al-Ansari said at a press conference that there is no breakthrough to announce regarding a ceasefire or hostages, but Qatar is "pressing hard" for approval of the agreement proposed in Paris between Hamas and Israel.



He added that Qatar is optimistic about the mediation talks concerning Gaza.



Reuters