UN: Israeli forces stalled evacuation convoy, forced paramedics to strip

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-27 | 07:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN: Israeli forces stalled evacuation convoy, forced paramedics to strip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN: Israeli forces stalled evacuation convoy, forced paramedics to strip

The United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Tuesday the Israeli military had stalled a medical evacuation convoy in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, detaining a paramedic and forcing others to remove their clothes.

The incident occurred on Sunday during the evacuation of 24 patients from the city's Al-Amal Hospital, it said. The Israeli military did not immediately comment, saying it was checking the details of the incident described by OCHA.

The hospital complex has been under siege during Israel's military offensive against Hamas in Gaza, aid agencies and Palestinian officials say.

"Despite prior coordination for all staff members and vehicles with the Israeli side, the Israeli forces blocked the WHO-led (World Health Organization) convoy for many hours the moment it left the hospital," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for OCHA, told reporters in Geneva.

"The Israeli military forced patients and staff out of ambulances and stripped all paramedics of their clothes," Laerke said. "Three Palestinian Red Crescent Society paramedics were subsequently detained, although their personal details had been shared with the Israeli forces in advance."

He said one paramedic was later released and appealed for the release of the two others and all other detained health personnel.

Laerke said Sunday's incident was not isolated, with aid convoys coming under fire, humanitarian workers harassed, intimidated or detained, and humanitarian infrastructure damaged.

Israel has previously denied blocking the entry of aid.

The flow of aid to Gaza from Egypt has dwindled, and it has become increasingly difficult to distribute food that does get through, according to UN data and officials.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Israeli

Forces

Evacuation

Convoy

Paramedics

Gaza

LBCI Next
Jordanian King urges doubling of Gaza aid to prevent humanitarian crisis worsening
Qatar refuses to comment on Biden's statements regarding cessation of fighting in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Israeli forces kill over 30 Palestinian militants in Zeitoun neighborhood, Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-29

UNRWA says aid convoy to Gaza was fired at by the Israeli army

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-23

UN official says 'no place is safe' in Gaza after Israeli evacuation order

LBCI
World News
02:49

Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:20

Palestinian pop singer hopes to compete for Iceland at Eurovision

LBCI
World News
07:34

US says that Israel has agreed to transfer tax revenues to Palestinian Authority

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:25

Jordanian King urges doubling of Gaza aid to prevent humanitarian crisis worsening

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Qatar refuses to comment on Biden's statements regarding cessation of fighting in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-25

Inside Israel: Ongoing talks about truce and hostage deal amid growing protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

LBCI
World News
09:22

IRGC-QF Deputy Commander and Houthi member targeted in coordinated US-UK action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:52

Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
15:51

Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:42

Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More