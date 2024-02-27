News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN: Israeli forces stalled evacuation convoy, forced paramedics to strip
2024-02-27 | 07:22
UN: Israeli forces stalled evacuation convoy, forced paramedics to strip
The United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Tuesday the Israeli military had stalled a medical evacuation convoy in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, detaining a paramedic and forcing others to remove their clothes.
The incident occurred on Sunday during the evacuation of 24 patients from the city's Al-Amal Hospital, it said. The Israeli military did not immediately comment, saying it was checking the details of the incident described by OCHA.
The hospital complex has been under siege during Israel's military offensive against Hamas in Gaza, aid agencies and Palestinian officials say.
"Despite prior coordination for all staff members and vehicles with the Israeli side, the Israeli forces blocked the WHO-led (World Health Organization) convoy for many hours the moment it left the hospital," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for OCHA, told reporters in Geneva.
"The Israeli military forced patients and staff out of ambulances and stripped all paramedics of their clothes," Laerke said. "Three Palestinian Red Crescent Society paramedics were subsequently detained, although their personal details had been shared with the Israeli forces in advance."
He said one paramedic was later released and appealed for the release of the two others and all other detained health personnel.
Laerke said Sunday's incident was not isolated, with aid convoys coming under fire, humanitarian workers harassed, intimidated or detained, and humanitarian infrastructure damaged.
Israel has previously denied blocking the entry of aid.
The flow of aid to Gaza from Egypt has dwindled, and it has become increasingly difficult to distribute food that does get through, according to UN data and officials.
Reuters
Next
Jordanian King urges doubling of Gaza aid to prevent humanitarian crisis worsening
Qatar refuses to comment on Biden's statements regarding cessation of fighting in Gaza
Previous
Learn More