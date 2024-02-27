Jordanian King urges doubling of Gaza aid to prevent humanitarian crisis worsening

2024-02-27 | 07:25
Jordanian King urges doubling of Gaza aid to prevent humanitarian crisis worsening
Jordanian King urges doubling of Gaza aid to prevent humanitarian crisis worsening

On Tuesday, Jordan's King Abdullah said humanitarian aid directed to the Gaza Strip must be doubled to prevent the worsening of the hunger crisis affecting more than two million people.

In comments reported by official media, King Abdullah told Samantha Power, the director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), who is visiting the region, that the international community must increase pressure on Israel to ease restrictions on the flow of food supplies to the sector.

