News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US announces $53 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-27 | 11:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US announces $53 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza
The United States on Tuesday announced another $53 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians as the US aid chief pleaded for protection to relief workers in war-ravaged Gaza.
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) said the aid would go through the World Food Program and non-governmental groups, as Israel and Western powers criticize the UN refugee agency in besieged Gaza.
Announcing the aid in a video from Jordan, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said the new assistance "has to reach people in need."
"The aid workers who are on the ground in Gaza are risking their lives to get food to people in desperate, desperate need -- those aid workers have to be protected," she said.
"They have to know they can do their jobs without being shot at and killed," she said, without naming either Israel or Hamas, which controls Gaza.
The assistance brings total US emergency assistance to the Palestinians to $180 million since the massive October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, which has responded with a relentless military campaign in Gaza.
The United States has previously flown aid by military plane to Egypt to cross into Gaza.
But the United States and other Western nations have suspended funding to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, in response to Israeli allegations that some of its staff participated in the October 7 attack.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Million
Humanitarian
Aid
Gaza
Next
Biden says Israel agreed not to engage in 'activities' in Gaza during Ramadan
Israel files report with World Court on Gaza measures, says Israeli official
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:25
Jordanian King urges doubling of Gaza aid to prevent humanitarian crisis worsening
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:25
Jordanian King urges doubling of Gaza aid to prevent humanitarian crisis worsening
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
UN suspends food aid delivery in northern Gaza due to 'violence and chaos'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
UN suspends food aid delivery in northern Gaza due to 'violence and chaos'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:20
One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:20
One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN
0
World News
14:17
Responding to Biden, Netanyahu states Israel's war stand has 'wide' US support
World News
14:17
Responding to Biden, Netanyahu states Israel's war stand has 'wide' US support
0
Lebanon News
13:59
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
13:59
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
0
World News
11:51
Thousands of artists ask Venice Biennale to exclude Israel
World News
11:51
Thousands of artists ask Venice Biennale to exclude Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-09
France affirms 'genuine' willingness to Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2024-02-09
France affirms 'genuine' willingness to Resolution 1701 implementation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
2
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
3
Lebanon News
03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
5
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
7
Press Highlights
01:08
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
Press Highlights
01:08
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
8
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More