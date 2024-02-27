One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN

2024-02-27 | 15:20
One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN
One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN

At least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip - one quarter of the population - are one step away from famine, a senior United Nations aid official told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza Strip

Population

Famine

United Nations

Security Council

Gaza Health Ministry: 29,878 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7
Reuters source: Hamas is considering Paris proposal for 40-day truce
Ambrey informs of incident west of Yemen's Hodeidah

