Representatives of Fatah and Hamas to meet on Thursday in Moscow

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-28 | 03:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Representatives of Fatah and Hamas to meet on Thursday in Moscow
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Representatives of Fatah and Hamas to meet on Thursday in Moscow

The Russian news agency quoted the Palestinian ambassador in Moscow on Wednesday as saying that representatives of Fatah and Hamas will meet in Moscow on Thursday to discuss forming a Palestinian unity government and rebuilding Gaza.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov also confirmed to the RIA Novosti agency that such a meeting had been planned.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Fatah

Moscow

Palestinian

Government

Gaza

War

Russia

LBCI Next
Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon
One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-24

Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza death toll climbs to 29,606 since the start of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-21

Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,313 since the start of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-18

Shtayyeh: Russia invites Palestinian factions to meet in Moscow on Feb. 26

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16

Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza has risen to 28875 since the start of the war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16

Gaza Health Ministry reports 29,954 martyrs and 70,325 injuries from Israeli operations since October 7

LBCI
World News
03:38

British lawmakers fear for their safety as Gaza tensions flare

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:20

One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-23

Third phase of war: Israel plans military redeployment in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14

Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

LBCI
World News
2024-01-23

Turkey set to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid after long delay

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

German prosecutors affirm probe into former Lebanon central bank chief

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:47

Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:09

Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More