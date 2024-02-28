News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Representatives of Fatah and Hamas to meet on Thursday in Moscow
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-28 | 03:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Representatives of Fatah and Hamas to meet on Thursday in Moscow
The Russian news agency quoted the Palestinian ambassador in Moscow on Wednesday as saying that representatives of Fatah and Hamas will meet in Moscow on Thursday to discuss forming a Palestinian unity government and rebuilding Gaza.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov also confirmed to the RIA Novosti agency that such a meeting had been planned.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Fatah
Moscow
Palestinian
Government
Gaza
War
Russia
Next
Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon
One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-24
Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza death toll climbs to 29,606 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-24
Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza death toll climbs to 29,606 since the start of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-21
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,313 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-21
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,313 since the start of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-18
Shtayyeh: Russia invites Palestinian factions to meet in Moscow on Feb. 26
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-18
Shtayyeh: Russia invites Palestinian factions to meet in Moscow on Feb. 26
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza has risen to 28875 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza has risen to 28875 since the start of the war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Gaza Health Ministry reports 29,954 martyrs and 70,325 injuries from Israeli operations since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Gaza Health Ministry reports 29,954 martyrs and 70,325 injuries from Israeli operations since October 7
0
World News
03:38
British lawmakers fear for their safety as Gaza tensions flare
World News
03:38
British lawmakers fear for their safety as Gaza tensions flare
0
Lebanon News
03:29
Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:29
Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:20
One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:20
One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-23
Third phase of war: Israel plans military redeployment in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-23
Third phase of war: Israel plans military redeployment in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
0
World News
2024-01-23
Turkey set to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid after long delay
World News
2024-01-23
Turkey set to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid after long delay
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
13:59
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
13:59
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
12:28
Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
Lebanon News
12:28
Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
4
Lebanon News
11:33
German prosecutors affirm probe into former Lebanon central bank chief
Lebanon News
11:33
German prosecutors affirm probe into former Lebanon central bank chief
5
Variety and Tech
08:47
Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes
Variety and Tech
08:47
Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes
6
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
7
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
8
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More