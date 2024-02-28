Gaza Health Ministry reports 29,954 martyrs and 70,325 injuries from Israeli operations since October 7

2024-02-28 | 04:16
Gaza Health Ministry reports 29,954 martyrs and 70,325 injuries from Israeli operations since October 7
Gaza Health Ministry reports 29,954 martyrs and 70,325 injuries from Israeli operations since October 7

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, a total of 29,954 individuals have been martyred, while 70,325 others have sustained injuries since the start of the war with Israel on October 7. 
