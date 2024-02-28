News
Gaza Health Ministry reports 29,954 martyrs and 70,325 injuries from Israeli operations since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-28 | 04:16
Gaza Health Ministry reports 29,954 martyrs and 70,325 injuries from Israeli operations since October 7
According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, a total of 29,954 individuals have been martyred, while 70,325 others have sustained injuries since the start of the war with Israel on October 7.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestine
War
Martyrs
Injured
Reports
Next
Israeli Finance Minister pushes forward with settlement expansion
British lawmakers fear for their safety as Gaza tensions flare
Previous
Latest News
