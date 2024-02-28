Israeli Finance Minister pushes forward with settlement expansion

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-28 | 05:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Finance Minister pushes forward with settlement expansion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Israeli Finance Minister pushes forward with settlement expansion

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich pledged to continue expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank, defying international pressure on Israel to stop building on land Palestinians see as the core of a future independent state.

Late on Tuesday, Smotrich announced the approval of a new settlement called Mishmar Yehuda in Gush Etzion, a cluster of Jewish settlements located south of Jerusalem, and said work would continue authorizing further settlements.

"We will continue the momentum of settlement throughout the country," he said in a statement.

The move comes just days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington considered Jewish settlements in the West Bank to be inconsistent with international law, reverting to a longstanding US position that the administration of former President Donald Trump overturned.

The change brought the United States back into line with most of the world, which considers the settlements built on territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war to be illegal. Israel itself disputes this view, citing the Jewish people's historical and Biblical ties to the land.

The Palestinians say that the expansion of settlements across the West Bank is part of a deliberate Israeli policy to undermine its ambition of creating an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Last week, Israeli ministers agreed to convene a planning council to approve some 3,300 homes to be built in settlements, a decision that Blinken said had disappointed Washington, which has been pushing a resumption of efforts for a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Smotrich, the influential leader of one of the hard-right pro-settler parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government, himself lives in a settlement and has consistently backed further settlement building.

"This is also our answer to the nations of the world," said Shlomo Ne'eman, Mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council. "We will continue onwards and strengthen Gush Etzion with more residents, schools, roads and kindergartens."

The Israeli advocacy group Peace Now, which monitors settlement expansion, said in a report last month that there had been an unprecedented surge in settlement activities since the start of the Gaza war in October.

According to a report by the United Nations Human Rights Committee, just under 700,000 settlers live in 279 settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, up from 520,000 in 2012.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Finance Minister

Bezalel Smotrich

Gaza

War

Settlement

West Bank

United States

Washington

LBCI Next
Haniyeh says Hamas shows flexibility in negotiations but is ready to continue fighting
Gaza Health Ministry reports 29,954 martyrs and 70,325 injuries from Israeli operations since October 7
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-27

Washington discusses with Israel the transition to a 'different phase' in Gaza war

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25

Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52

Haniyeh says Hamas shows flexibility in negotiations but is ready to continue fighting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16

Gaza Health Ministry reports 29,954 martyrs and 70,325 injuries from Israeli operations since October 7

LBCI
World News
03:38

British lawmakers fear for their safety as Gaza tensions flare

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:42

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Global demands for investigation into attacks on journalists in south Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More