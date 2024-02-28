Haniyeh says Hamas shows flexibility in negotiations but is ready to continue fighting

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said on Wednesday that "any flexibility in negotiations, out of concern for the blood of our people, is matched by readiness to defend it."



In a televised speech, Haniyeh called on Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and "the occupied interior" to "head to Al-Aqsa from the first day of Ramadan."



Reuters