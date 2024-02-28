News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas raises stakes in Gaza truce negotiations with Ramadan call
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-28 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
6
min
Hamas raises stakes in Gaza truce negotiations with Ramadan call
Hamas urged Palestinians on Wednesday to march to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque at the start of Ramadan next month, raising the stakes in negotiations for a truce in Gaza, which US President Joe Biden hopes will be in place by then.
The call by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh followed comments by Biden, broadcast on Tuesday, that there was an agreement in principle for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas during Ramadan, while hostages held by the militants are released.
Biden said he hoped such an agreement, which a source said would also allow more aid into the stricken Palestinian enclave and bring the release of Palestinians prisoners, could be finalised by March 4.
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of March 10.
Both Israel and Hamas have played down the prospects for a truce and Qatari mediators have said the most contentious issues are still unresolved.
Israel said on Monday it would allow Ramadan prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque but set limits according to security needs, setting the stage for possible clashes if crowds of Palestinians turn up and Gaza violence is still raging.
"This is a call on our people in Jerusalem and the West Bank to march to Al-Aqsa since the first day of Ramadan," said Haniyeh, who described Hamas's Oct. 7 rampage into Israel as a move to end Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories and sites.
In a televised speech, he said Hamas was showing flexibility in negotiations with Israel but at the same time was ready to continue fighting. Israel has said any deal with Hamas would require the group to drop "outlandish demands".
Hamas is weighing a proposal, agreed by Israel at talks with mediators in Paris last week, for a 40-day ceasefire, which would be the first extended truce of the five-month-old war. Both sides have delegations in Qatar this week hammering out details.
A senior source close to the talks said Israeli troops would pull out of populated areas under the agreement. But it did not appear to meet Hamas's demand for a permanent end to the war and Israeli withdrawal, or resolve the fate of fighting-age Israeli men among those being held by Hamas.
HANIYEH CALLS FOR MORE SUPPORT FROM ARAB STATES
Haniyeh also called on the self-styled Axis of Resistance - allies of Iran consisting of Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis, and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq - as well as Arab states, to step up their support for the Palestinians in Gaza.
"It is the duty of the Arab and Islamic nations to take the initiative to break the starvation conspiracy in Gaza," Haniyeh said, referring to what Palestinians say appears to be a deliberate policy by Israel to deny them food.
Israel says its blockade on Gaza is essential to destroy Hamas, which it sees as an existential threat since the Oct. 7 attacks, but that it is allowing in humanitarian supplies, trading blame with aid agencies for shortfalls they say have led to acute hunger.
The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had cooperated with the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, France and the United States in an airdrop of food aid to southern Gaza.
The Palestinian death toll neared 30,000 on Wednesday, at 29,954, according to Gaza health officials, who say many others are buried beneath the rubble of ruined buildings across Gaza.
Israel began its assault after Hamas killed 1,200 people on Oct. 7 and seized 253 hostages, with 136 still being held, according to Israeli tallies.
On Wednesday, Israeli tanks and planes pounded northern Gaza, residents said, months after the army declared Hamas defeated there, and the government pledged to settle more Israelis among Palestinians in the West Bank, another hurdle to a peace deal.
Palestinian health officials said 18 bodies of people killed on Tuesday had been recovered in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, where several residential buildings were destroyed on Wednesday by Israeli tanks.
In the north, Israel's focus was on the suburb of Zeitoun, which has been witnessing fierce gunbattles in the past few days, despite the army's claim it had gained control of the area months ago, residents and militants said.
On Wednesday morning a man and a boy were killed in an air strike on a house in Zeitoun, medics said.
One Palestinian official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters mediation efforts were intensifying, but there was no certainty of success.
"Time is pressuring because Ramadan is closing in, mediators have stepped up their efforts, the Palestinian official, with knowledge of effort told Reuters.
"It is early to say whether there will be an agreement soon, but things are not stalled," he said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Palestinians
Jerusalem
Al-Aqsa Mosque
Ramadan
Negotiations
Truce
Gaza
Joe Biden
Next
Representatives of Fatah and Hamas to meet on Thursday in Moscow
One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-27
Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
Lebanon News
2024-02-27
Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14
Negotiations continue in Egypt to reach truce between Israel and Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14
Negotiations continue in Egypt to reach truce between Israel and Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-07
Hamas' conditions for ceasefire: A closer look at Gaza negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-07
Hamas' conditions for ceasefire: A closer look at Gaza negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Lebanese file, Gaza conflict take center stage: Highlights of Qatar's Emir state visit to France
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Lebanese file, Gaza conflict take center stage: Highlights of Qatar's Emir state visit to France
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Tensions rise as Israel rejects Hamas conditions
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Tensions rise as Israel rejects Hamas conditions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52
Haniyeh says Hamas shows flexibility in negotiations but is ready to continue fighting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52
Haniyeh says Hamas shows flexibility in negotiations but is ready to continue fighting
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Israeli Finance Minister pushes forward with settlement expansion
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Israeli Finance Minister pushes forward with settlement expansion
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46
Hamas raises stakes in Gaza truce negotiations with Ramadan call
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46
Hamas raises stakes in Gaza truce negotiations with Ramadan call
0
World News
2023-12-19
Zelensky confident US won't 'betray' Ukraine over financial support
World News
2023-12-19
Zelensky confident US won't 'betray' Ukraine over financial support
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52
Haniyeh says Hamas shows flexibility in negotiations but is ready to continue fighting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52
Haniyeh says Hamas shows flexibility in negotiations but is ready to continue fighting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
Lebanon News
03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
2
Lebanon News
13:59
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
13:59
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
02:15
Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting
Press Highlights
02:15
Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting
4
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
5
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
6
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
7
Lebanon News
03:29
Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:29
Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanese Presidency saga continues: A glimpse into the 'Third Option' candidates
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanese Presidency saga continues: A glimpse into the 'Third Option' candidates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More