Death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeds 30,000: Health ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29 | 02:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeds 30,000: Health ministry
The Gaza health ministry said Thursday more than 30,000 Palestinians had been killed in the territory since Israel’s war on the enclave began nearly five months ago.
The latest overall toll for Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment came after at least 79 people died overnight across the war-torn Gaza Strip, the health ministry said Thursday.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Death
Toll
Israel
War
Gaza
Health
Ministry
