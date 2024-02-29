Death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeds 30,000: Health ministry

2024-02-29 | 02:48
Death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeds 30,000: Health ministry
Death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeds 30,000: Health ministry

The Gaza health ministry said Thursday more than 30,000 Palestinians had been killed in the territory since Israel’s war on the enclave began nearly five months ago.

The latest overall toll for Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment came after at least 79 people died overnight across the war-torn Gaza Strip, the health ministry said Thursday.


