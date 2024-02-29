News
UN rights chief: War crimes committed by all parties in Israel-Hamas conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29 | 05:07
UN rights chief: War crimes committed by all parties in Israel-Hamas conflict
UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday said war crimes had been committed by all parties in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, calling for them to be investigated and for those responsible to be held accountable.
"Clear violations of international human rights and humanitarian laws, including war crimes and possibly other crimes under international law, have been committed by all parties," Turk told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
"It is time - well past time - for peace, investigation and accountability."
Turk, who was presenting a report on the human rights situation in Gaza and in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said his office had recorded "many incidents that may amount to war crimes by Israeli forces."
He said there were also indications that Israeli forces have engaged in "indiscriminate or disproportionate targeting" in violation of international law.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Volker Turk
War
Crimes
Israel
Hamas
Conflict
