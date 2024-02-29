Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Aid seekers killed 'in cold blood'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates// Condemns the massacre in the Nablsi Square in Gaza and calls for an immediate ceasefire as the sole means to protect civilians.#Gaza_under_attack#CeasefireNow#Palestine#Israeliwarcrimes pic.twitter.com/AaoEtAofMC
— State of Palestine - MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) February 29, 2024
