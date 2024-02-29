Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Aid seekers killed 'in cold blood'

As the death toll from Thursday's attack on Palestinian aid seekers in Gaza mounts, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the "cold-blooded massacre" of civilians.



The death toll of Palestinians killed while waiting for food aid in Nabulsi, Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City, has risen from 70 to 81, with about 700 injured, the Ministry of Health has said.



Given that dozens of injuries range from severe to critical, the death toll may rise to more than 100, it added.



In a press statement, the ministry said the attack was part of Israel's ongoing "genocidal war." It called for the international community to "urgently intervene" to forge a ceasefire as "the only way to protect civilians."

